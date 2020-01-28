OROVILLE — The city is down to one police officer with the resignation of Chief Todd Hill, effective Feb. 4. Hill notified the city at the Jan. 21 regular city council meeting.
Chris Patterson is the one remaining officer on staff.
“He just chose to go elsewhere,” said Oroville Clerk Treasurer JoAnn Denney.
Police Clerk Brenda Rounds said Hill has taken a law enforcement position on the coast with a tribal agency.
Hill was not available for comment at Chronicle press time Monday afternoon.
“It came as a surprise to me,” said Oroville City Councilman Walt Hart. “He came in and gave us the resignation letter. If we don’t get anyone on board right away, we only have one on duty.”
Hart said the city already receives additional coverage from Okanogan County Sheriff’s office, but do not have a contract in place for further coverage. The city also receives coverage from the Border Patrol.
Rounds said Officer Patterson worked in the Oroville Police Department for several years in the past, before transferring to Spokane for a few years, then returning to Oroville.
Oroville resident Tasha Shaw, who spoke at the previous city council meeting about her concerns for rural towns keeping police officers in place, provided a link for the city to apply for a grant from the COPS Hiring Program (CHP).
Application deadline is March 11 for the grant, which provides funding for the hiring or re-hiring of entry level career law enforcement officers in order to preserve jobs, increase community policing capacities and support crime prevention efforts.
This year’s program provides 75 percent of the approved entry-level salaries and fringe benefits of each newly hired and/or rehired full-time officer, up to $125,000 per officer position, over the three year grant period.
For more information, visit see cops.usdoj.gov/chp.
In business, the council:
• Heard from Oroville School District Superintendent Jeff Hardesty on the current levy proposed.
• Signed a 2020 building inspection services interlocal agreement with Okanogan County to continue services until a building inspector can be hired.
• Heard from Daniel Klayton. The North Central Regional Library car has been temporarily relocated until the snow is gone.
• Had an executive session to review the performance of a public employee.
