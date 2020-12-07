OKANOGAN — A historic downtown business has been fined by the state Department of Labor and Industries for ignoring one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest restrictions, which calls for the closure of indoor restaurant seating.
The Cariboo Inn, 223 Queen St., was ordered to close late last month following a visit from the county health inspector, but owner Diana Oestreich called the decision to remain open a “peaceful protest.”
“The pot shops are open,” she said. “The barber shops are open. People can protest with no masks.”
According to Inslee’s latest restrictions, as of Nov. 18, restaurants and bars had to close for indoor, dine-in service. Outdoor dining and to-go orders are permitted, assuming no more than five people sit at an outdoor table and follow an additional set of guidelines.
The restrictions remain in place through Jan. 4, 2021.
Oestreich said she spoke with a county health inspector and said she was following all recommended guidelines and noted the height of her restaurants’ booth dividers exceed five feet.
“My booths are really tall,” she said. “No one was sitting near each other.”
She apparently told the county that she would not close, presenting her indoor dining setting as a protest. Two hours later, an L&I representative from East Wenatchee visited the restaurant.
“She (L&I) interrogated me for two hours,” Oestreich said.
She was later informed she apparently didn’t have a state-required “Accident Prevention Program” document in place.
“L&I wanted me to fill out these safety papers,” Oestreich said, adding she had two business days to complete the paperwork. “I couldn’t get it to work on computer, tried for an hour. I’m not computer literate.”
Oestreich said L&I gave her an additional two business days to complete the paperwork, and she managed to make an appeal to extend it to three business days.
“That’s when they informed me the one fine was going to be at least $900 for opening up,” Oestreich said, adding she was threatened with an additional $1,200 fine for not having the Accident Prevention Program papers in place.
She said L&I also apparently threatened additional fines and possible jail time if she continued to operate her business as normal.
The state Department of Labor and Industries did not return a Chronicle phone call or email seeking comment.
Oestreich comes from a long line of family in the food service industry. She has owned the Cariboo for five years, and said the restaurant is “just my passion.
“I tell you, it’s just my passion,” she said. “It’s all I know.”
She said the future of the restaurant, which originally opened in 1925, remains uncertain.
She has tried offering take-out only, but because of her elderly clientele, she said that just doesn’t work.
“Older people want to go out and eat,” she said. “That (take-out) doesn’t work for me. I tried that in the beginning, and it didn’t work.”
Oestreich said a Tri-Cities-based law firm has offered services pro bono to help reduce the fees levied against her, and local resident Maria Errico has launched a GoFundMe page for the restaurant.
Errico also manages the “Reopen Okanogan County” Facebook group.
“When I read that the owner of the Cariboo restaurant had been visited by an Okanogan County Public Health inspector, then a few hours later (was) inspected, fined and threatened with jail time by L&I if she remained open for indoor dining, I wanted to do what I could to help her,” Errico said. “I started a GoFundMe account to help cover the L&I fine and offset her loss of revenue, and shared it on the Reopen Okanogan County Facebook group. Dozens of citizens contributed — mostly $10 or $20 donations — and we’ve raised $780 to help Diana.”
Errico said that while it’s not a lot of money, “it symbolizes the beliefs of many people that what Gov. Inslee is doing to small businesses is wrong.
“The Reopen Okanogan County group was started on the belief that all businesses should be treated equally,” she said. “Small businesses – particularly restaurants – have suffered greatly under the governor’s lockdowns and been unfairly discriminated against. There is no evidence that indoor dining has led to a rise in COVID cases.”
Errico said restaurants within the 12 Tribes Resort Casino, Omak, can remain open to indoor dining, because it is tribally owned.
The governor’s guidelines don’t apply to the tribe because it is considered a sovereign nation.
“If that were true, why don’t we see cases traced back to the indoor dining occurring at the restaurants in the 12 Tribes Casino?” Errico said. “Why are other states, like Idaho, safely continuing indoor dining? Shutting down indoor dining will not do anything to reduce the spread of COVID, but it will destroy businesses, livelihoods and families.
“The double standards we’ve seen come from the governor time and time again over the last nine months will not end unless we take a stand against them,” she said.
Oestreich said she is grateful for the community support.
“The support from the community has been very humbling,” Oestreich said. “Folks have come out in support. I’m speechless. I’m just overwhelmed with all of it.”
