OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Community Action Council has been awarded more than $480,000 to help homeless youth.
The two grants came from the state Department of Commerce Office of Homeless Youth and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They include the Homeless Youth Diversion Program and The Office of Homeless Youth Street Outreach Services grant.
The money will be “devoted to helping our youth who are homeless over the next two years” said Lael Duncan, Community Action executive director.
According to data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, there were 423 homeless youths enrolled in local schools last year. The numbers do not count those youth who are as old as 24 and can be helped with the programs.
Duncan said the Point in Time Count of the Homeless in January 2020 will be more extensive than ever to try to get a more comprehensive count of who is homeless, unsheltered or doubled up and who does not have stabile housing.
“We always welcome volunteers in this effort,” Duncan said.
Community Action anticipates that newly established youth services programs will work to increase outcomes for the youth ages 13-24 by improving the quick identification of homeless and unaccompanied youth so they can receive needed service and resources at home, school and in the community.
Additionally, a collaborative effort with Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, Family Health Centers, school districts, HopeSource of Ellensburg, Room One, local landlords and others aims to strengthen homeless and unaccompanied youths’ ability and willingness to access services they need when they need them.
“Our youth service programs focus on positive, supportive relationships among youth, families, schools and community resources throughout Okanogan County,” Duncan said.
Eligible activities and services provided with the funding include rapid rehousing assistance, deposits, rental assistance, tenant and landlord mediation, rental arears (to maintain stable housing), moving costs, utility deposits, utility reconnection fees, utility/fuel assistance, clothing, food/nutrition resources, obtaining identification/birth certificates, and other necessary resources to support education and employment goals.
In addition, transportation assistance (bus/fuel vouchers) will be necessary to assist clients in connecting with community agencies, access to health care (medical/dental/mental), attending appointments and obligations, seeking employment, seeking education, and maintaining a productive lifestyle to encourage whole person health and stable housing.
More information is available from Community Action.
