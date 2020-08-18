YAKIMA – The 116th annual meeting and Northwest Hort Expo will be conducted online the week of Dec. 7.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association, North Central Washington Fieldmen’s Association and Yakima Pom Club made the announcement last week.
The events will be on a virtual platform for recorded and live content, and an interactive trade show is planned
“Given current COVID-19 trends, it does not seem likely that large group gatherings will be possible in time for the event,” said annual meeting Chairman Gary Snyder. “We remain committed to delivering a world-class conference and trade show for attendees.”
Additional information is at www.nwhortexpo.com and https://wstfa.org/annual-meeting/.
