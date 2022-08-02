OMAK – Four finalists for the Mid-Valley Hospital CEO job were interviewed by hospital commissioners in late July and earlier this week.
Commissioners plan to appoint one of them to succeed Alan Fisher, who resigned earlier this year.
Finalists, in alphabetical order by last name, are Winnie Adams, Daniel Barbara, Alan J. Spidel and John Raymond White.
Adams has been chief nursing officer at Mid-Valley since April 2021. She briefly served as interim CEO.
According to her resume, before coming to Mid-Valley, Adams was director of nursing for TriCities Community Health, 2020-21; senior nurse manager for Case Management in Wenatchee and Yakima, 2017-20; director of school nurse corps for North Central Educational Service District, 2014-17; lead registered nurse for Columbia Valley Community Health, 2013-14; interim director of maternal health and pediatrics for Sierra View Hospital, May to July 2013; senior consultant for Innovative Consulting Group, 2012-13; director women’s and children’s services for Central Washington Hospital, 1997-2012.
She has a master’s degree in business administration and a master of science in nursing leadership from Grand Canyon University.
Barbara has served as director and chief public health officer for the Colville Confederated Tribes’ health and human services division since 2020, according to his resume.
Previous positions include health services consultant for La Paz Consulting, 2011-2020; administrative director/CEO for Sycuan Medical Dental Center in Arizona, 2017-18; executive director, Forsyth Futures in North Carolina, 2015-18; executive director of North Carolina Association of Pharmacists, 2014-15; executive director of health and social services for Colorado River Indian Tribes, 2011-14; director of community resources for La Paz County, Ariz., 2006-11.
He has a doctorate in health science from Nova Southeastern University, a master of education from Regent University and a bachelor of science in elementary education from Southwestern A/G University. He has been a guest lecturer at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem State University, Campbell University, University of North Carolina and Wingate University.
Spidel, from Lewiston, Idaho, has 30 years of health care experience, according to his resume.
Since 2011, he has been CEO at Strategic Vision Advisors. Other positions included vice present at Lancaster Pollard, 2003-11; director of provider relations for Cigna, 2002; senior administrator for finance and managed care for UCHealth, 1993-2001, and administrative intern and reimbursement manager for Denver Health, 1990-92.
He has a master of science in health care systems and a certificate of managed health care, both from the University of Denver, and a bachelor of science in business from the University of Colorado.
White, from Honolulu, Hawaii, has 25 years of health care leadership experience, according to his resume.
He has worked as health work force liaison in the office of the vice president for community colleges for the University of Hawaii since September 2021. Other positions included founder and CEO of Community Health Workforce, Honolulu, August 2020 to present; assistant vice president for Integrated Health Management Services, Honolulu, 2019-2020; president for St. Charles Madras and Prineville of St. Charles Health System, Bend, Ore., 2018-19; hospital administrator for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Honolulu, 2014-2017; CEO and superintendent for Klickitat County Public Hospital District No. 1, Goldendale, 2011-2013; CEO, North Hawaii Community Hospital, Kamuela, Hawaii, 2009-10; superintendent, president and CEO for Grant County Public Hospital District No. 1, Moses Lake, 2004-09, and superintendent and CEO for Pend Oreille County Public Hospital District No. 1, Newport, 1995-2004.
He has a community health worker certificate from the University of Hawaii/Kapiolani Community College, a master of healthcare administration from the University of Washington and a bachelor of arts in business administration-accounting from Washington State University.
