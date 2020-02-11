OMAK - Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners approved a new quality assurance and process improvement plan during their Jan. 28 meeting.
Afton May, director of quality assurance and process improvement, reviewed the plan with commissioners. Reports will be made to the board regularly.
An extension was filed for the hospital’s plan of corrections under the plan because of scheduling concerns with scheduling fire alarm company work.
In other business, commissioners:
-Amended medical staff rules and regulations.
-Declared some hospital equipment as surplus.
-Learned a new physician’s assistant hospitalist has been hired and is scheduled to start at the end of February.
