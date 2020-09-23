OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital’s communications and electrical systems went down during the Cold Springs Fire, prompting implementation of incident command No. 2.
The hospital already had incident command No. 1 set up for COVID-19, said Executive Assistant Megan Barton.
The fire began Sept. 6 and spread southward during the night, then was joined the next morning by a blaze rekindled from a late July fire. The fire damaged electrical, land line, cellular, radio and Internet infrastructures.
“Mid-Valley Hospital lost power in the afternoon of the seventh and was running on emergency power from the generator,” said Barton.
With phones down at both the hospital and clinic, only Verizon cell service was working, yet it was unstable and intermittent. Internet connections, including redundant connections, were disconnected.
The hospital’s Internet technology department was on site to repair the connection to Cerner, the electronic medical record keeping system, and to support other hospital services. Cerner connectivity was restored at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 8.
Staff used down time procedures during the Internet outage in lieu of Cerner, she said.
On Tuesday, the hospital’s incident command met first thing in the morning to review the previous 24 hours and to determine the next steps. Mid-Valley Clinic was closed due to lack of phone and Internet service and hospital elective procedures were canceled for the day.
Those were the only services directly impacted and for one business day only.
The incident command cellphone was set up to make and accept calls using Wi-Fi calling deployed for use at the emergency room nurses’ station, said Barton.
IT personnel worked with the hospital’s service provider to route the hospital’s main number to hospital-owned cellphones being monitored by the emergency room admissions office and main admissions office. Calls were answered and messages forwarded to the intended recipient.
Hand-held radios were deployed to hospital departments for internal communications.
On Tuesday afternoon Mike Worden, Okanogan County Sheriff Office chief deputy of special operations, met with hospital incident command “notifying us the hospital’s HEAR Radio tower had been destroyed,” said Barton.
The tower was located on Pitcher Mountain. Worden assisted the hospital district by connecting it to a vendor for a temporary emergency radio connection while a permanent replacement is sought.
HEAR Radio is vital for communications among the hospital, LifeLine Ambulance and other first responder services.
“The district wishes to express sincere gratitude to the officers and ambulance crews that assisted in relaying messages on our behalf until the temporary radio system was up and running,” she said.
Hospital officials met Wednesday with Okanogan County Emergency Manger Maurice Goodall and received an update on the status of road closures and fire activity. On Wednesday evening, Racom Communications assisted the emergency department in setting up a temporary radio to connect with LifeLine and first responders.
It will be in place until the new tower is complete.
Throughout the week, the IT department worked with state, LocalTel, AT&T, CenturyLink and other carriers to restore land line access. Land phones were fully restored Thursday afternoon.
“Early in the week it was discovered that the satellite phone we have no longer works. Emergency management is assisting us with identifying viable options to replace the current satellite phone,” Barton said.
HEPA air purifiers have been in place throughout the hospital and clinic since onset of the fires.
“We have continually posted updates to our social media accounts about impacts to our communications and services, and shared updates from emergency management and public health as appropriate,” she said.
