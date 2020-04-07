OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital has taken several measures to help with the coronavirus pandemic, but the state prohibition on elective surgeries is hitting the facility’s bottom line.
During his administrative to the board during its March 23 virtual meeting, CEO Alan Fisher said the loss of elective surgeries means the hospital is losing $500,000 per month in revenue from them. Elective procedures account for about 90 percent of the hospital’s total surgeries per month.
Typically, the hospital posts $300,000 in gross revenue per month; that has dropped to $103,000, he said.
To help out, Fisher took a voluntary 30 percent pay cut during the crisis, he said. Other senior leadership personnel also are taking temporary pay cuts.
Fisher also reviewed the hospital’s incident command status. Employees are being screened and having their temperatures taken at the start of each shift. Visiting hours are limited, visitor restrictions are in place, and all visitors and vendors are being screened upon entry to the facility.
Officials also are tracking coronavirus-related calls and reviewing daily supplies reports.
The hospital has received some emergency funding from the state Department of Social and Health Services.
Fisher also reviewed calls with Washington legislators and the director of Medicaid regarding the pandemic’s impact on the hospital’s financial viability.
With the reduction of surgeries, some staff have been redeployed to other areas of the hospital; it is the intent of the hospital district to keep all staff employed, he said.
A hiring moratorium is in effect, although a certificate of need for an occupational therapist was presented to the board. Fisher said it likely will take three to six months to fill the position.
