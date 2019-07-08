OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital plans a pair public involvement events during the next month, starting with a teddy bear clinic this Saturday, July 13.
During the clinic, youngsters can take a favorite stuffed animal to the Healthy Youth Fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon in Legion Park, Okanogan, in conjunction with the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market.
At the fair, children will be able to walk their stuffed animals through an admission process, checkup and to get a “cast” on a broken bone, said hospital spokeswoman Mikaela Marion.
The booth is a project of Mid-Valley Hospital, and Clinic and Eastern Washington University’s Eastern Washington Area Health Education Center.
The goal is for children to learn about what happens when they go to the doctor or hospital.
A town hall meeting to discuss growth and vision for the future is planned at 6 p.m. July 18 in the hospital education building, 800 Jasmine St.
People can pose questions and voice concerns to hospital officials. The future of health care will be discussed.
Refreshments will be offered.
Wrapping up the sessions is a county-wide health care executive/legislative summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at 12 Tribes Resort Casino, 28968 Highway 97, Omak. Space is limited, so Marion said it’s not aimed at the general public.
The summit is intended for discussion of critical issues relating to health care delivery and collaboration of services county-wide. Agenda items include financial stability of hospitals, primary care access, obstetrics care, recruitment challenges and a round table discussion.
The program is aimed at leadership executives from local health care organizations and Okanogan County legislative representatives.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Marion at marionm@mvhealth.org or 509-861-2500.
Mid-Valley, North Valley and Three Rivers hospitals are co-hosting the summit.
