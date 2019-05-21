OMAK – In-patient revenue at Mid-Valley Hospital topped $1 million for March, but was about $340,000 below budget.
Financial reports for the month were presented to hospital commissioners during their May 14 meeting.
Out-patient revenue was $5.68 million, which was above budget by $1.04 million.
Net patient revenue was nearly $3.22 million, or $413,548 above budget.
Other operating revenue included $24,500 in Medicaid transformation project funds generated by Mid-Valley Clinic.
On the expense side, salary expenses were 4 percent above budget and 11 percent above the 12-month average of $1.38 million. Employee benefits also rose by 9 percent above budget at $388, 078.
There were three pay periods in March, leading to higher costs.
March saw 57 admissions for a year-to-date total of 169. The obstetrics department had 16 deliveries, for a year-to-date total of 45. There were 13 in-patient surgeries and 167 out-patient surgeries.
Emergency room visits totaled 907, bringing the year-to-date total to 2,303.
