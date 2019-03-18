OMAK - Leaders of Okanogan County’s three hospitals are talking about the possibilities of additional cooperation and possibly designating specializations at each facility.
Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners were briefed March 12 on early discussions by the administrations of Mid-Valley, North Valley and Three Rivers hospitals.
Mid-Valley Administrator Alan Fisher said the hospital districts are talking about “what it might look like” if the three cooperated even more, perhaps by designating one as an obstetrics center, another as a long-term care and rehabilitation hub, another as a surgery center and so on.
“We’re all doing the same thing” now, he said.
Mid-Valley already provides some services to North Valley, but perhaps there’s room for more, he said. North Valley and Three Rivers share an administrator.
“Each is struggling,” Fisher said.
Discussions are at a very preliminary stage, he indicated.
“Finances will drive it,” said Commissioner Brent Yusi.
Some of the impetus for the discussions came after Confluence Health announced its doctors soon will no longer provide obstetrics services at North Valley. The ability to provide cesarean sections was a particular concern.
Area hospitals, clinics and doctors are working on ways to coordinate and provide obstetrics services to patients county-wide, Fisher said. Representatives have met once and plan to meet again.
Dr. Jennifer Thill, chief medical officer, said doctors are looking at OB care on a county-wide basis, not just by community. Doctors met separately from the main group and also plan to meet again.
“We will look at combining services to provide OB care to the county,” she said.
Another consideration for working to develop “centers of excellence” was highlighted in Mid-Valley’s “Economic Impact Report 2019,” which was completed recently, Fisher told the board.
Among other topics, the report cited the cost of regulatory compliance. Examples cited in the report:
-Health systems, hospitals and post-acute care providers must comply with 629 regulatory requirements across nine domains.
-The U.S. spends nearly $39 billion annually on the administrative aspects of non-clinical regulatory compliance.
-The cost to an average-sized community hospital to support compliance with non-clinical regulations from just four federal agencies is $7.6 million per year, or $1,200 per admission.
The health care field also faces work force shortages during the next decade, including a shortage of physicians and registered nurses. An estimated one-third of all currently active physicians will be 65 years old or older within the next decade, the report said.
“Okanogan County health care organizations and economic development groups must come together to assess the benefits of working toward a unified health care system,” the report said.
“Health care is a volume-based business. Without people, health care organizations will fail. Efforts to bring in new people and small business to the area are critical” moving into 2019.
During 2016, total gross revenue of Okanogan County’s three hospitals was more than $116.99 million, while net revenue was $61.82 million, the report said.
Mid-Valley accounted for 51 percent of the gross revenue and 46 percent of the net revenue, North Valley had 32 percent of gross revenue and 36 percent of net revenue, and Three Rivers had 17 percent of gross revenue and 18 percent of net revenue.
Salaries, wages and benefits paid by the three topped $37.37 million, with Mid-Valley accounting for the most, then North Valley and finally Three Rivers.
By the end of 2017, for the first time in history, health care surpassed manufacturing and retail to become the largest source of jobs in the United States, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data, Economic Research cited in the report.
During the next decade, of the 10 jobs that will see the fast percentage of growth in the next decade, half are in health care an elderly assistance.
But, as of November 2018, some 89 rural hospitals had closed across the country since 2010 and more than half the nation’s rural counties no longer have hospital obstetric services, according to the report.
Another factor is a decline in “payer mix,” with residents in rural communities tending to be either very old or very young. That leads to a higher rate of uninsured, Medicaid and Medicare patients and more uncompensated and under-compensated care for providers.
Medicare payment reductions are a major factor, with the average rural hospital counting on Medicare for 46 percent of gross patient revenue, said the report.
Fisher said he has presented the report to the Economic Alliance and Family Health Centers already.
“It’s more than just statistics. It’s a call to action,” he said.
In other business, the commission:
-Learned the hospital’s new 3D mammography unit will arrive later this spring.
-Learned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dan Hiersche will start April 8 at Mid-Valley Clinic.
-Learned the clinic has a wheelchair scale, purchased recently by the Mid-Valley Hospital Foundation.
-Decided to upgrade hospital and clinic network equipment infrastructure. The Cisco equipment will be purchased from Cxtec for $73,350.40 for the hospital and $23,745.59 for the clinic, including tax.
Equipment includes replacing copper cable with fiber optic main cabling, replacing outdated network switching and routing equipment, and optimizing the network to prepare for electronic health records and other health care changes.
