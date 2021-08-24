OKANOGAN – Ballot measures in Hospital District No. 1 and the City of Pateros were approved by voters during the Aug. 3 primary election.
Voters also narrowed the fields of candidates in three school districts and for Pateros City Council position No. 1, according to final election returns. Results were certified Aug. 17.
Voter turnout was 33.71 percent county-wide.
In Hospital District No. 1 – Three Rivers Hospital – 71.7 percent of voters said yes to a one-year levy of $750,000. Okanogan County voters gave the measure 74.17 percent approval, 1,930 votes to 672, while their Douglas County counterparts said yes at a 53.04 percent rate, 183 to 162.
For Pateros, a 0.2 percent sales and use tax for transportation improvements garnered a 53.57 percent yes vote, 75-65. It needed a simple majority for passage.
The tax would generate an estimated $40,000 in annual revenue for 10 years, and would apply to goods and services. Food, prescription drugs and some other items are exempt.
Kathy (Katherine) Corbin, with 65.8 percent of the vote, and Lorena Vazquez, 22.08 percent, will advance to the Nov. 2 general election in the Bridgeport School District position No. 2 race. Corbin received 152 votes in combined results from Douglas and Okanogan counties, while Vazquez received 51.
Bowing out of the race are Juan J. Morales, 15 votes, and Walter Gomez, 11 votes. There were two write-in votes.
Chantel R. Poole, 54 votes, and Frank Herbert, 48 votes, will meet in the November election for Pateros City Council position No. 1.
Adam Fritz, 28 votes, was eliminated. There were three write-in votes.
Nancy Armstrong-Montes, 69 votes, and Val Vargas-Thomas, 23 votes, will move on to the general election for Nespelem School Board at-large district No. 5 position.
Patrick Morin Jr., 15 votes, was eliminated.
In the Lake Chelan School District, Cole Soreano, with 909 votes, and Stephanie Fuller, 529 votes, will meet in November. Brooke Isaak came in third, with 494 votes from voters in Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas counties.
