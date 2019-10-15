OMAK – A proposal for a new regional hospital ranked No. 5 on the Economic Alliance infrastructure committee’s community/economic development project prioritization list.
The list was approved by the committee Sept. 23 and sent to the Economic Alliance board and county commissioners.
Alan Fisher, Mid-Valley Hospital CEO, briefed hospital commissioners on the rankings during their Oct. 8 meeting.
According to the infrastructure committee, it is doing a prioritization list but does not have funding available for projects.
“If that changes the committee will reconvene and make recommendations based upon our ranking process.”
Fisher said Mid-Valley’s proposal calls for a clinic, hospital and ancillary services.
Others on the community/economic development project prioritization list include Okanogan County Community Action Council homestead resource training center, Fire District No. 6 emergency message board, Loomis fire joint base, Fire District No. 6 fire safety training and fluorescent light replacement, and a wellness and birthing center.
The public infrastructure project prioritization list includes Omak Municipal Airport water phase 2, Tonasket Perfect Passage, Omak Shumway development, Winthrop town trailhead, Tonasket annexation phase 1, Tonasket public safety building, Tonasket Public Library and Brewster Old Highway 97/Hospital Way improvements.
In other business, the hospital board:
-Canceled outstanding warrants (checks) that have not been cashed.
-Learned a new doctor is scheduled to start soon.
-Learned 24 babies were delivered at the hospital last month.
-Learned the new Cerner records system would go live Sunday night, Oct. 13.
-Learned Fisher planned to meet with someone from the Washington State University School of Medicine about the school’s residency program.
-Heard from Afton May, the hospital’s new director of quality.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Family Medical Building.
