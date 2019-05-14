TONASKET – A report of a shooting threat against North Valley Hospital ended up being defused May 4.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a woman was going to take a gun to the hospital and shoot everyone. Her father was a patient there and was about to be released.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said a deputy arrived and escorted the woman into the hospital to pick up her father.
“There was no information to support the threat,” he said. “There was no lockdown or arrest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.