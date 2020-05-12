OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital has received a forgivable loan of more than $3.69 million under the federal paycheck protection program.
Commissioners were briefed on COVID-19-related funding during their April 14 and April 28 meetings. Board members met via the Zoom platform.
The hospital is using the money for payroll costs. Some of all of the loan is forgivable if certain criteria are met.
Mid-Valley also received $142,857 under state House Bill 2965 for disaster response. Mid-Valley is one of 14 hospitals to receive the funds.
A third special funding source, through the Medicare accelerated/advanced COVID-19 funding program, amounts to $3.93 million. The interest-free loan is an advance based on a calculation of historic Medicare payments and must be paid back beginning 120 days after issue of the payment.
There’s a one-year payback period.
Commissioners on April 14 authorized issuance of a promissory note for up to $3.8 million to provide funds to pay all or a portion of the hospital district’s payroll costs under the paycheck protection program.
The hospital also is getting $372,287.21 in Medicare accelerated/advanced payment funds. The money also has to be paid back.
Under the CARES Act, the hospital is getting $541,939.88 for Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements and $70,077.56 for a general distribution.
A Washington State Hospital Association distribution of $20,000 under a federal grant also went to the hospital for COVID-19-related expenses and activities. The hospital plans to use the money for supplies.
During the March 24 meeting, CEO Alan Fisher estimated the governor’s order to cease all elective procedures means a $500,000-per-month loss of revenue to the hospital. Elective surgeries account for about 90 percent of total surgeries each month.
Some staff members have been reassigned to other areas of the hospital. Officials said they want to keep all staff employed; some senior leadership workers are taking temporary pay cuts to offset financial impact from COVID-29.
In other recent business, commissioners:
-Approved medical provider credentialing as requested by the board’s executive committee. New providers include Drs. Larry O. Smith, Megan Guffey, Allison Fitzgerald, Erin Cooley, Whitney Reid and Jonathan Naatz.
Also on the list, with various credentials, are Blue Bradley, Julie Frenette, Jason Furbee, Elosia Furbee, Billie Stimac, Bradley Goll and Shannon Young.
-Reviewed the submitted quality report and March personnel report.
-Learned the 2020 Washington State Hospital Association annual hospital leadership conference scheduled for June has been canceled.
