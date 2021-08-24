OMAK – Okanogan County hospitals are monitoring the statewide and nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases, but haven’t been overwhelmed yet.
The state Department of Health announced last week that current COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions are at their highest levels to date. The trends are likely to continue in the coming month because of the Delta variant, which now accounts for about 98 percent of cases in Washington.
“With hospital staff and capacities strained statewide, both masking and vaccination are now crucial to control and manage disease transmission,” said the department.
Last week Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide, indoor mask mandate in most situations, including for people who have been vaccinated.
“As with all patients, we aim to keep patients locally, but those needing a higher level of care are transferred out as appropriate,” said Megan Barton, executive assistant at Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
The transfer destination usually is Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee.
As of Aug. 20, the Wenatchee hospital had 37 COVID-19 patients, three of whom were in intensive care. Two patients were on ventilators, while 31 were in isolation.
Of those patients, 18 were from Chelan County, 10 from Douglas County, five from Grant County, two from Okanogan County and one each from San Juan and Yakima counties.
Three Rivers Hospital, Brewster, has been admitting some COVID-19 patients “out of a desire not to overburden the larger hospital in our region and state,” said Jennifer Best, business development coordinator for Three Rivers. “Because we don’t have an ICU or respiratory therapy at Three Rivers, we cannot keep critically ill patients.
“We have had a few COVID-positive patients (last) week who require a small amount of oxygen, but we’re prepared to transfer them to a tertiary hospital if their conditions worsen.”
Three Rivers will admit a COVID patient if he or she can maintain oxygen levels above 90 percent with five liters of oxygen or less. COVID patients are treated with remdesivir.
“We did receive two ventilators from the state earlier this year, and they are used to help keep higher acuity patients stable until they can be transferred,” said Best.
On Aug. 23, the hospital closed its doors to visitors.
Chelan-Douglas Health District said public health officials are begging those counties’ residents to help slow community spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
“Our health care system is overwhelmed and can no longer assure access to all needed care,” said the district. “Occupancy at Central Washington Hospital has reached an all-time high.”
The vast majority of COVID patients at Central Washington Hospital are not fully vaccinated, the district said.
As a result, all non-emergent surgeries requiring in-patient stays are being delayed. Emergency departments continue to operate.
“Central Washington Hospital is our primary referral destination when patients need a high level of care,” said North Valley Hospital, Tonasket. “This health advisory is focused just on Central, but the same is true at almost all hospitals in the state.
“Many hospitalizations are not preventable, but some are. Mask up, get vaccinated and avoid high-risk activities.”
Okanogan County Public Health officials could not be reached for comment.
Mid-Valley continues to offer all of its services, including elective surgeries, said Barton.
“In July we saw a decline in our overall surgery statistics from the previous month but that we due in large part to surgeon vacations, and surgeries tend to be lower in general during the primary family vacation and travel months anyway, as the public takes time off with their families before kids go back to school,” said Barton.
June surgeries were above average, at 178. The average is 160 surgery cases per month.
“Overall for the year, we’re tracking 186 surgeries above the same time last year, and close to what we were in July 2019,” she said.
Best said Three Rivers has seen an influx of people through its emergency room for COVID testing, “and we’ve seen an increase in positivity rates.”
Chief Nursing Officer Gretchen Aguilar confirmed that the positive patients are primarily unvaccinated.
“Most patients we see who are COVID-positive can be sent back home to rest and recover,” said Best. “We give out pulse oximeters so they can self-monitor (oxygen levels) and come back to the ER if their oxygen drops too low.”
She said hospital officials are monitoring emergency room and inpatient use, then making decisions on a day-to-day basis for elective surgeries and procedures.
“If we have a high number of inpatients needing a lot of care, we may choose to postpone certain surgeries that aren’t urgent or emergent,” she said.
“Another thing we’re doing to help larger hospitals is accepting their lower-acuity patients to free up more beds for COVID-19 and other patients needing trauma care,” Best said. “We did this during the last surge in our state, and it seemed to work well for everyone involved.”
Meanwhile, the Colville Confederated Tribes began requiring full health screening for employees who are not fully vaccinated to enter a tribal facility.
Employees must carry a tribal vaccination verification card or go through the screening, according to a memorandum from Executive Director Francis Somday. If entering the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, Nespelem, employees without a card must go through the main lobby doors for screening.
All visitors are required to do the same.
Masking is required for individuals who cannot provide evidence of vaccination. The requirement extends to tribal vehicles.
Tribal rules also cover distancing, quarantining and remaining at home if sick or exposed.
The tribe encourages all employees to get vaccinated.
Failure to follow the guidelines could mean immediate disciplinary action, according to Somday’s memo.
According to the state Department of Health, COVID-19 prevalence nearly quadrupled between July 8 and Aug. 6, meaning about one in every 156 Washingtonians has an active COVID-19 infection. On July 8, the prevalence rate was one in 588 residents.
The department said unvaccinated people ages 16-44 and 45-64 are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated.
