OROVILLE — The behavior of two juveniles, one a 12-year-old student at Oroville and the other, his 16-year-old brother, led to the school district declaring a “secure the building” protocol Thursday, Sept. 15, according to Oroville Police Chief Mike Langford.
According to the police report, at around 9:43 a.m., the Oroville School District apparently had issues with two juvenile male brothers.
“The 12-year-old is a student in the Oroville School District. On his first day, he was involved in multiple instances of violence against other students,” Langford said. “The 16-year-old is not currently going to school in Oroville, but he does have a history of violence at the school.”
The school was attempting to issue an emergency expulsion of the 12-year-old, but no guardians could be reached and the student did not take it well, according Langford.
“The assaultive and hostile nature of the brothers led the school to initiate a 'secure the building' protocol,” Langford said. “Every effort was made to avoid arresting the juveniles and arrive at an alternate outcome, but due to their actions, ultimately both were arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Juvenile Detention Facility.
“Had the situation warranted, the school would have been placed on 'lockdown' and the Oroville Police Department's response would have adjusted to meet that level of an event,” he said. “In this instance, the move to 'secure the building' was a precaution.”
The youngest brother was arrested on suspicion of trespassing resisting arrest, and third-degree assault. The elder brother was arrested a short time later on suspicion of disorderly conduct, threatening to harm school staff and obstructing a police officer.
Eventually, a parent was contacted and was coming from Yakima, Langford said.
The children’s names were not immediately released.
According to edweek.org, a national school safety website that tracks school violence, there have been 30 incidences that have resulted in injury or death.
The most recent act of school violence came just two days after this incident where two people were in a shooting outside a football stadium at T.W. Josey High School in Georgia.
School violence has become an “epidemic,” according to one researcher at edweek.org, “where more school districts are starting to see violence even in the most rural districts in the U.S.”
