OKANOGAN – Six entities, including the city itself, are seeking a piece of Okanogan’s hotel-motel tax revenue pie in 2020.
Council members heard in-person requests from three of them during the Oct. 15 council meeting. A total of $40,345 is being sought.
Okanogan itself is seeking $6,000 for its website. City Clerk Craig Attwood said he added $3,500 to last year’s request of $2,500 in anticipating of having to make the site Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible.
“That’s becoming more important because of our lenders, particularly the USDA,” he said, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The amount was a guess, since Attwood said he didn’t know how much it would cost to make the website compliant.
Another $2,500 would go toward website hosting and maintenance.
Other requests came from The Chronicle, $3,545; Okanogan County Historical Museum, $9,320.04; Okanogan Chamber of Commerce, $20,000; Okanogan-Ferry County chapter of the Washington Pilots’ Association, $800, and Okanogan County Tourism Council, $5,000. The latter is a new request.
Chronicle Publisher Teresa Myers is seeking funding for city ads in the Vacationland tourism guide, InfoBook community almanac, Fishrapper fishing guide, and snowmobile and ATV guides.
The chamber, represented by Chenelle Carlin-Black and Bill Black, asked the city to roll over $15,000 approved in 2019 into 2020 and add another $5,000 “to help continue to pay for our targeted itinerary-based advertising outside of the county during 2020,” said the written request.
Chamber sponsors several community events, plus is developing a self-guided walking tour of the city’s historic photo murals by Frank Matsura, oral narratives, brochures and out-of-area audio-video advertising.
The pilots’ association, which did not send a representative to the meeting, seeks money for its booth at the state pilots’ association aviation conference and trade show.
The group provides tourism information from a variety of local groups and hands out apples.
“We are requesting the sum of $800 from hotel-motel tax funds to help with the booth fees and expenses incurred for this event,” said the request letter from member Leroy Orr.
Okanogan County Historical Museum requested $4,320.04 to meet payroll of two employees who would work weekends from May through Labor Day to keep the museum and visitor center operating, said the group’s written request.
The group also is seeking $5,000 to purchase a power washer to keep its buildings cleaner, repair or replace fencing behind the outside buildings, update the main electrical panel and move the Matsura photo shop building away from the crumbling riverbank.
Okanogan County Tourism Council is seeking money for its county-wide marketing efforts.
In other business, the council:
-Heard a report from Angela Morris, director of public services for North Central Regional Library System, about the library district’s new three-year strategic plan.
Information about the Okanogan Public Library was presented, including that 25,000-26,000 items are circulated through the branch each year. The branch also sees lots of computer usage.
Morris said the library system has added adult and teen programming, plus STEM programs for young and old.
-Approved a loan contract with the state Public Works Board for a $130,000 loan for matching money in a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to repair 2018 flood damage to the wastewater treatment plant. The 20-year loan carries a 1.58 percent interest rate.
-Approved a contract with Cascade Mechanical for replacement of the heating-cooling system wat the wastewater treatment plant. The work will cost $9,693.94.
-Learned Okanogan Kiwanis Club installed a new slide in Alma Park to replace the old, spiral slide. A dedication ceremony will be scheduled.
-Learned Councilman Wayne Turner will continue as the city’s representative to the Okanogan County Solid Waste Advisory Committee in 2020.
-Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce plans to update the downtown Christmas displays with LED lights, is seeking letters of support to have Okanogan designated by the state as a creative arts district and that its business improvement committee is working on getting an electric vehicle charging station installed in Okanogan.
-Heard that TranGO bus system is looking at building a bus maintenance facility. It currently contracts out its maintenance work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.