WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several U.S. House members have sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture expressing concern with changes to the Farm Service Agency’s organic certification cost share program.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, was among those signing the letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Of particular concern to the 39 bipartisan lawmakers is a proposed reduction in the reimbursement rate and maximum assistance permitted under the program.
“This change in the reimbursement rate was not anticipated by stakeholders, and we believe it directly contradicts the intent of the overwhelmingly bipartisan Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 which reauthorized and funded” the cost share program, the lawmakers wrote.
Newhouse, co-chairman of the House organic caucus, said he represents the highest number of USDA-certified organic farmers, ranchers, processors and distributors in Washington state and the fourth-highest number in the country.
