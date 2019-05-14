WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is among a bipartisan group of House members opposing proposed divestment of Bonneville Power Administration assets.
Others leading the charge are Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Kurt Schrader, D-Ore. They and others wrote a letter to the House Committee on the Budget opposing transmission asset divestment and changes in pricing structure of four power marketing administrations, including BPA.
The letter was signed by 62 bipartisan House members and stressed the important role the power marketing administrations play in providing reliable, affordable power to communities across the United States.
“The people of central Washington rely on the stable and affordable power supplied by the Bonneville Power Administration,” said Newhouse. “While I understand the need to streamline federal projects and reduce our government spending, the privatization of PMAs would create uncertainty and lead to higher electricity bills for millions of families across the United States, especially in rural areas.
“Hydropower projects utilized by PMAs, including the federal dams in the Pacific Northwest, operate at no cost to the taxpayer, and we should be looking to them as examples of successful federal investments.”
“The proposed sale of PMA and (Tennessee Valley Authority) assets for the upcoming fiscal year is a short-sighted and ill-considered proposal that would skyrocket energy costs for tens of millions of Americans,” said Western Caucus Chairman Gosar. “While such action may provide a short-term boost to treasury revenues, these actions would ultimately prove unwise and costly as any prospective private purchaser would have to raise rates dramatically in order to make a profit.
“At-cost power, on the other hand, is a win for consumers, the federal government and taxpayers as PMAs recoup all federal investment plus interest. To my friends on the budget committee, let’s cut the real dead weight off the budget, instead of those programs and assets which are proven to work. As far as members of the Western Caucus are concerned, these assets are not for sale.”
The administration’s fiscal year 2020 budget request to Congress proposed to sell transmission assets of three power marketing administrations within the Department of Energy, pus the TVA. It also requested a switch to market-based pricing structure from the present at-cost pricing structure.
