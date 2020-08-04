WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two eastern Washington members of the U.S. House of Representatives have praised the final environmental impact statement for Columbia River system operations.
“Our constituents understand the important role the federal Columbia River power system plays for our way-of-life – in fact, we have always said that our rivers and the benefits they provide are the lifeblood of our region,” said a statement from U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District and Vancouver’s Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-3rd District.
“For the past several years, scientists and engineers have studied the impacts of the federally owned and operated dams on our economy, environment, and protected species and came to the conclusion many of us recognize: The benefits of the dams along the mighty Columbia and Snake Rivers are far too precious for our region to go without,” they said. “While we continue to review this final study, we are proud to see a comprehensive, science-based process come to fruition and will continue to work in Congress to ensure we keep improving upon both the efficiency of our infrastructure as well as critical fish passage and salmon survival efforts.”
The EIS was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration as co-lead agencies. It evaluates the impacts of the long-term, coordinated water management functions for the operation, maintenance, and configuration of the 14 federal dam and reservoir projects that comprise the federal Columbia River System.
