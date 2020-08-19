OLYMPIA – Two housing projects in Okanogan County are getting nearly $3.7 million in funding to preserve housing for low-income renters.
The state Department of Commerce announced $12.5 million in housing trust fund grants for seven affordable housing projects in rural communities throughout the state.
Housing Authority of Okanogan County will get $1.69 million for the Elmwood Apartments in Okanogan and $2 million for Peace Tree Place in Brewster.
Other grants went to projects in Deer Park, Leavenworth, South Bend and Sunnyside.
“The need for affordable housing has only increased with the economic strain of COVID-19,” said Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce. “These funds are essential to keep housing options available to vulnerable people and strengthen communities throughout the state.”
The money will help preserve 150 multifamily rental units that are at risk of being lost from Washington’s stock of affordable housing because of expiration of low-income use restrictions on prior funding the projects received years ago from the U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development program. Owners are now eligible to pre-pay their USDA loans and sell their properties.
The state investment will help non-profit housing providers purchase and rehabilitate the seven properties, preserving them as affordable for the next 40 years.
