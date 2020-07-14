OMAK – Construction on the Meadow Point housing development could start in August.
Building Official Tyler Wells told the city council during its July 6 Zoom meeting that he’d been in contact with Collin Thompson of the Yakima-based Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing about the development.
The 47-unit apartment complex, proposed by Okanogan County Housing Authority, will be in the Oak, Jonathan and Pine streets area.
In March 2019, Nancy Nash-Mendez, housing authority executive director, told the city planning commission the complex’s target population is veterans who have no homes, families with children, families displaced by fires and people with special needs.
All units would house individuals who are at 50 percent of the area median income or below, said Thompson at the time. The development will include a walking path, playground, landscaping and lighting.
Paving, new sidewalks, street trees, water and sewer infrastructure, and a community center are planned.
Nash-Mendez said the development will have an around-the-clock, on-site manager.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the city has received a conditional use permit application for a mini storage facility at 83 Copple Road.
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne proclaim July 29 as “Grand Columbia Council – Scout Me In Day” in Omak.
-Heard Gagne report receiving several emails concerning a Rodeo Trail bike lane, fireworks, a survey from Okanogan County Community Action and a listening program for those impacted by COVID-19 stress.
-Approved an agreement with Gray and Osborne engineers for Fifth Avenue sidewalk design. The sidewalk will connect the Omak Community Center on Benton Street to Fifth Avenue and then to Highway 97.
Funding is from the state Transportation Improvement Board. The estimated cost of design is $28,500 and the total project is $256,357, with the board providing 95 percent of funding and the city 5 percent.
-Heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the budget to account for $148,200 in CARES Act funding from the federal government that is channeled through the state Department of Commerce. Of the total, $75,000 has been obligated to the Economic Alliance for relief funding for local businesses.
The remainder would go to the city’s current expense budget.
A second reading is required before the amendment is complete.
-Awarded a $219,892.65 contract to C.R. Contracting for airport taxiway and airport maintenance.
-Learned the city will see a substantial reduction in rental fees at Carl Precht RV Park because of COVID-19. The city is having to refund reservations made through the online booking system.
-Learned no-parking signs will be installed in the Wildwood development. City code prohibits on-street parking in the area. Once the signs are up, enforcement will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.