Every year in December, families gather at the county fairgrounds to pick up food baskets and toys to help out round out the Christmas holiday.
Canned goods, prepackaged foods, and penny drives to purchase groceries make up the baskets that help set the dinner tables, and toys are often donated after being purchased from a local store.
But every year, a set of handmade, wooden toys is sprinkled throughout the offerings for families. Commercial trucks, Volkswagen cars, and even ducks with wheels, carefully crafted and assembled, make it to kids in Okanogan County on an annual basis in time for the holidays, all thanks to local Kiwanis and Key Clubs, and Wally Richards.
Wally moved to the Omak area from western Washington around 30 years ago. He was already deep into his toy woodworking project before moving, having joined his local Kiwanis at least five years before making the trip.
Once Wally and his wife – who have been married for over 72 years – arrived in Omak, he quickly got back to work cutting, shaping, and sanding toys to giveaway.
This year, the collection of toys includes UPS box trucks, Volkswagen cars, nested ducks (on wheels!), tops, and “name trains,” as Wally calls them.
The name trains are alphabet blocks on wheels, similar to train cars, and are able to be connected in any order to spell words, places, and names. Nearly every preschool in the county has received a name train from Wally’s operation.
And a seemingly lifelong passion for woodworking meant that all the tools he might need are in his shop next to his house. The only major change in the assembly line came in 2013 when Key Club members from Okanogan and Omak high schools joined in.
“They like to come and hangout, helping make toys,” Okanogan’s Key Club advisor, Dennis O’Connor, said. “The snacks, the game to win snacks, it all makes it a great experience.”
That experience starts the moment you enter Wally’s shop.
“If you walk in the door, you’re going to work,” Wally said, jokingly.
And in the shop, if it’s a Tuesday or Thursday night in the months before Christmas, you’re likely to see a group of children huddled around a set of pushed-together tables, talking about the school day and the latest gossip while working.
In the back, a smaller group of adults have one eye on the letter block in their hand, sanding away, the other eye diligently watching the youngest kids of the group.
Two of the students, clearly friends, sit snugly shoulder-to-shoulder, etching in the lines for the UPS logo, doors, and other vehicle features by burning the wood – pyrography.
“Wood burning, it’s fun and I like that he trusts us with the toys,” Denise Marquez, Okanogan’s treasurer and, according to Wally, a wood burning extraordinaire, said. “Especially since it’s so important to him.”
Simple wooden wheels and dowels are carefully assembled with wood glue by another small group of students, their finished pile steadily growing. A similarly growing, though slower, stack of finished toys lines the far wall.
Though Wally used to do all the assembly on his own, the student volunteers now help with much of the process. Nowadays, Wally purchases the raw materials, shapes the blocks, and provides fun – and snacks!
“Snacks? Pretzels?” Wally asks, running around the circumference of the room. “You all know there’s water over here as well?”
Within a half hour of the group’s 2-hour assembly session, Wally pulls out a “shut-the-box” game, where players roll dice and try to shut the box by eliminating the numbers 1-9 through sums equal to their dice roll. Rolling a 10 would allow you to block out the eight and two, or perhaps the one, four, and five.
“It’s fun for the kids,” Wally said. “And it gives them the chance to earn some gas money from me if they do the best on a given night.”
The kids are soon back to work, slowly making progress towards their annual average of 200 tops, 100 trucks, 100 cars, and 100 nested ducks, plus however many name trains are needed this year.
Before that can happen, Wally can be heard asking the shop’s Alexa to play the Bee Gees, “Ah, it’s Wally’s dance time,” O’Connor says with the change in music.
And soon after, the entire room is up, copying Wally’s dance moves like an electronics-free reenactment of the Just Dance game. And though the fun times, snacks and games help bring in kids and new groups to help, it’s the helping that makes them stay.
“I like seeing the way kids light up when they receive toys or gifts,” Nattalyn Cariker, a Key Club student volunteering with the project, said. “It makes me feel good inside to help.”
The positive experience, as noticed by Cariker’s mother, Nattalie, touched every student who came, and has come, to help. The toys are for the kids in the county, and the process of making those toys happens to be for some of the kids as well. Hayden Swartsel, president of Okanogan’s Key Club, said it’s one of the reasons why he still helps.
“It feels good, makes me feel like I’m really contributing to my community,” Swartsel said.
