OKANOGAN - The annual Omak-Okanogan Community Christmas Basket program provided holiday food to more than 1,100 people.
Distribution was Dec. 21 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex for boxes filled with food for Christmas and staples for about a week.
“Thank you to the community for the effort to support the annual community basket project,” said Constanza Smith, co-chairwoman with her husband, Stephen. They represent basket organizers Omak-Okanogan Civic League and Omak Kiwanis Club, respectively.
The groups organize the project, “but we know that without community participation, it would not have been possible,” she said.
“Donations looked very bleak the first days, but East (Omak) Elementary with their two cars full, loaded with donations, saved the day,” she said.
“As usual, we had help from various community groups, especially Okanogan and Omak high schools’ Key Club members,” said Constanza Smith. “We also had other several community members who came to help individually or as a family project.
“Many thanks to those who spent hours of their time setting up, building boxes, sorting and packing food, cleaning up and delivering baskets to disabled people or those without transportation.”
The basket program provided 221 baskets, which fed an estimated 1,112 people. Families and individuals queued up at the Agriplex before the 8 a.m. distribution time.
Samaritan Riders, a motorcycle organization, provided toys for children and also donated $500 to the project.
Coats, hats, mittens and gloves were given away in a tradition started by past volunteers and sisters Ella Houston and Betty Buchanan, both of whom are deceased, and continued by Buchanan’s daughter, Vicki Ledger.
About a third of the food, plus monetary support, came from individual donations and organizations, but the bulk came from food and money drives in the Okanogan and Omak schools.
Donations from school drives included:
-Okanogan Middle-High School, $2,299.14.
-Virginia Granger Elementary School, more than 1,000 pounds of food.
-Omak Middle School, more than 1,000 items
-East Omak Elementary School, more than 2,234 pounds of food.
-North Omak Elementary School, more than 1,000 items plus $220.
-Omak Middle School, 1,326 items.
-Omak High School, several boxes of food.
Boy Scout troop 60 and parents helped with the basket distribution.
In addition to baskets handed out at the distribution, 15 baskets were delivered to those unable to pick up a basket in person.
Additional food was distributed among community organizations that support those in need: Family Empowerment Project, homeless shelter and area food banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.