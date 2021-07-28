OKANOGAN – A hybrid livestock auction is planned at this year’s Okanogan County Fair.
Both live and online bidding will be taken at the event, planned during the Sept. 10-13 event.
The Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee livestock committee was worried people might not turn out for the auction because of COVID-19 concerns, said county Commissioner Andy Hover.
“They wanted to offer an online platform,” he said.
Best Bid Auctions, which conducted last year’s all-online auction, will provide both in-person and online services.
The fair normally has an in-person auction of market stock animals – lambs, pigs and steers – and a separate fur and feathers auction for poultry and rabbits. Volunteer auctioneers from Okanogan County handle both.
Hover said county and fair officials “really, really appreciate” the volunteers’ efforts, and added the door is open to return to the old format at some point.
Best Bid Auctions is charging a 3 percent commission on sales, up from the 2 percent previously charged by the auction committee to feed the livestock sale fund for improvements such as animal misters and the sale ring itself.
The money comes out of the animal exhibitors’ profits; the county and the fair don’t pay for the auction service, Hover said.
Online and live bidders will get auction numbers and will be able to bid in real time, Hover said.
