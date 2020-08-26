MANSFIELD – A hybrid reopening is planned in the Mansfield School District, with classes expected to start Sept. 2.
The district is still awaiting approval of its reopening plan by the state Department of Health.
Under the proposal, small groups of students would attend two shortened days a week at the elementary school, with high-risk secondary students also attending two days a week.
Most secondary students would start the year remotely.
Students would check in with para-professionals at the start of each school day and turn in self-attestation health forms concerning COVID-19. Masks will be provided if students don’t have their own.
The plan calls for school to be open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and classes to start at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. Early release would allow for cleaning.
