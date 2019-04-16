OLYMPIA - The Legislature has approved a bill that would give authority to public utility districts in Washington to produce and sell a new type of clean energy.
Substitute Senate Bill 5588, sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, would authorize PUDs to produce, distribute and sell renewable hydrogen. The House and Senate have approved the bill, which now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for final consideration.
“I’m excited about the opportunity for PUDs to produce and sell renewable hydrogen,” said Hawkins. “Our PUDs have been leaders in clean energy for decades, and this bill would allow them to continue to lead with another form of clean energy.
“Renewable hydrogen can be used as a transportation fuel as well as for other purposes.”
Hawkins said Toyota is among numerous stakeholders interested in the bill, and the Washington PUD Association supports Hawkins’ legislation.
Douglas County PUD, which asked Hawkins to sponsor the bill, plans to use electrolysis to separate hydrogen molecules from oxygen molecules in water to produce renewable hydrogen, which does not produce carbon emissions when it is produced or consumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.