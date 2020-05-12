EAST WENATCHEE – Douglas County Public Utility District’s renewable hydrogen project is slated to receive funding in the 2020 supplemental capital budget.
The document includes $250,000 requested by 12th District Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan.
“I am excited to be able to support the amazing innovation being championed by Douglas County PUD,” said Steele. “As a state representative for the most hydro-dense district in the nation, I continue to be inspired by the way our PUDs harness this energy resource — keeping our rates low and energy clean.
“This investment into the future of hydrogen will again set us apart as national leaders in the delivery of efficient, clean energy.”
Last legislative session, PUDs were granted authority to produce, distribute and sell renewable hydrogen.
Since then, Douglas PUD has been researching how to use renewable hydrogen for the benefit of its customers, said a PUD announcement.
“My fellow commissioners and I are humbled by the legislative support our renewable hydrogen project has created,” said Molly Simpson, commission president. “We are looking for ways to maximize efficiency and revenue from the PUD’s hydroelectric generation by producing renewable hydrogen, which will help keep the rates low and the lights on.”
The PUD has purchased property in the Baker Flats industrial area outside East Wenatchee for the renewable hydrogen pilot project using excess capacity from the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
The project should be operational in 2021, PUD officials said.
State supplemental capital budget funds will be used for design and engineering, primarily provided by RH2 Engineering, for a public-private benefit.
“We are fortunate to have leaders such as Rep. Steele, the Douglas County PUD commission and staff willing to step out of the box and innovate creative ways to utilize our natural resources,” said Eric Howe, RH2 Engineering Inc. branch manager. “This forward thinking will help propel Douglas County PUD and the State of Washington into the future for creating renewable fuels. This project will serve as a model for other hydro-power agencies along the Columbia River and beyond.”
“This project would not be possible without the efforts of the legislators in our 12th District supporting hydropower and the benefits it brings to the region,” said Simpson.
