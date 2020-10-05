NESPELEM – Drive-through flu vaccination clinics are planned by Indian Health Service.
Clinics run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at IHS clinics in Nespelem and Omak. Dates are Oct. 7, Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 in Nespelem, and Oct. 14, Oct. 28 and Nov. 18 in Omak.
Shots also may be scheduled at the clinics by calling 509-634-2900 in Nespelem or 509-422-7416 in Omak.
