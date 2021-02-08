NESPELEM – Indian Health Service’s Colville reservation service unit is moving to Phase 2 for vaccinations.
People served by the clinic who are 55 or older and identified as an essential employee are asked to call their clinic to schedule a vaccination.
“You need to be an active, registered patient prior to being scheduled,” said an IHS announcement. “We schedule weekly to maximize our received vaccines.”
The Nespelem clinic can be reached at 509-634-2989 and the Omak clinic at 509-422-5683.
