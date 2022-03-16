OLYMPIA — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding across Washington state as part of a collaborative effort between the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the United Ways of the Pacific Northwest.
The expansion will support current local program affiliates, like the one in Okanogan County and Bridgeport, while assisting in establishment of new programs in every county throughout the state, said Okanogan County Child Development Association.
The program provides a free monthly book to children under age 5. Since becoming the local affiliate for the program in 2019, the OCCDA has helped provided more than 28,000 books to children. Around 875 local children are enrolled.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program was created in 1995 to support early literacy and kindergarten readiness through developmentally appropriate, high-quality books for children.
