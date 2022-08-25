OLYMPIA — A new state report shows routine childhood immunization rates decreased during the pandemic, dropping by 13 percent in 2021 when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Children need to be up to date on immunizations to attend preschool, kindergarten, school or child care this fall, said state health officials.
The drop was most noticeable in young children, said the state Department of Health.
In response, the department, health care providers and other agencies are working with families to catch up and stay current on routine immunizations.
“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer. “Disruptions to schooling, child care and in-person health care made it hard for some families to stay up to date on their shots.
“We encourage parents and caregivers to schedule their well-child visits as soon as possible, to make sure their kids are happy, healthy, meeting developmental milestones, and ready for school.”
The new report, compiled by the department, compares routine childhood vaccination rates in Washington from 2021 to averages from 2015-2019. Rates were found to have declined the most in younger children, however rates in teens increased.
Key findings include:
Vaccinations decreased 9.6 percent in the 19- to 35-month age group.
Vaccinations decreased 3.9 percent in the 4- to 6-year age group.
Vaccinations decreased 3.6 percent in the 11- 12-year age group.
Vaccinations increased 1.8 percent in the 13- to 17-year age group.
According to the report, the number of (non-COVID) vaccine doses administered locally in 2021 compared to 2015-19 average:
Ferry County — Up to 24 months, down 65.5 percent; 4-6 years, down 12.3 percent; 11-12 years, down 19.1 percent; 13-17 years, down 7.1 percent.
Okanogan County — Up to 24 months, down 24 percent; 4-6 years, down 21.2 percent; 11-12 years, down 25 percent; down 34.8 percent.
The number of fully vaccinated children from June 2019 to December 2021:
Ferry County — 19-35 months, down 13.5 percent; 4-6 years, down 15.9 percent; 11-12 years, down 14.2 percent; 13-17 years, down 5.8 percent.
Okanogan County — 19-35 months, down 8.7 percent; 4-6 years, down 5.7 percent; 11-12 years, down 9.2 percent; 13-17 years, down 0.4 percent.
Scheduling well-child visits early ensures children can attend educational programs on time and can reduce the stress of finding a last-minute appointment, said the department. Washington state provides all recommended childhood vaccines at no cost to children through age 18.
Information on vaccine requirements is available on the department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.