PATEROS – Things are going smoothly nearly a month into in-person education for Pateros School District elementary students.
Secondary students returned to in-person classes last week in a hybrid model, with half in the “purple cohort” on Mondays and Tuesdays and half in the “gold cohort” on Thursdays and Fridays, said Superintendent Greg Goodnight. Alternate days and Wednesdays are online classes from home, with the building being cleaned on Wednesdays.
“Putting all of the required safety protocols in place for COVID-19 has been a heavy lift,” he said. “We are thankful for the help students and parents have given with compliance on the safety protocols from the Washington state Department of Health.”
Pateros started the school year with an all-online model.
“Schools that have been open longer than Pateros report that the next big hurdle will be when staff encounter a close contact with COVID, either outside or inside school,” Goodnight said. “Unfortunately, if there is a close contact there is no way around a 10-day self-isolation.”
He said the district is developing an occupational account with local health care so that staff with COVID-like symptoms can have access to rapid testing. That staff member, as long as there is no known COVID contact and has negative test, can get back on the job after 24 hours.
“We are also developing sub plans for every staff member in the event they have to be out for an extended quarantine,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.