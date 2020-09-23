PATEROS – In-person instruction for elementary school children is in the works in the Pateros School District.
The school board on Sept. 14 authorized the in-person reopening.
All students now are being taught online because of COVID-19 concerns. Older students will continue with online classes.
Superintendent Greg Goodnight said parents will be given the option of having their elementary children continue in an all-online program, but he expects a large percentage to send their youngsters back to in-person classes. A summer poll of parents found about 70 percent of them favor in-person classes.
The district has received health district approval to go ahead with in-person classes. Okanogan County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped below the benchmark of 75 case per 100,000 population for two weeks required for some form of in-person classes.
As of Sept. 17, the incidence rate was 32.8, down from a high of 989.9 in late July.
No starting date has been set for elementary in-person instruction.
“We’re pretty excited about the COVID infection rate going down,” said Goodnight. “We’re small enough we don’t have to do a hybrid” program.
Under a hybrid program, students are divided into groups – often designated A and B – with one group attending in-person classes two days a week and the second group on alternate days. Some districts have designated the fifth day as a sanitizing day in their reopening plans.
Goodnight said the Pateros district plans to have all elementary students attend full-day classes five days a week, although the first week back will be half days.
The district has about 140 elementary students, with one classroom per grade. Students will be kept together by classroom for all instruction, lunch and recess. Larger classes will get larger rooms, so a few teachers have had to swap classrooms, he said.
Specialists – such as music or PE teachers – likely would go to the classrooms rather than having the students go the specialists’ rooms.
“There will be no grade level mixing,” said Goodnight.
The district is working with employee unions to put protocols in place. Parents have been contacted and will be kept in the loop as far as a starting date goes, he said.
All students will have to wear masks, which will be provided by the district, and adhere to other distancing and health protocols, Goodnight said.
During the summer, the district purchased clear plastic face shields attached to hats for the youngest students, but the state Department of Labor and Industries has since put the kibosh on using them, he said. The district plans to hang onto the shields in hopes they can be used at some point.
Students will be able to remove masks for lunch, and teachers can take them outside – with increased distancing – for “mask breaks,” Goodnight said.
Staff members want safety protocols in place and enforced, although no one has self-reported a concern about personal safety for being in a COVID-vulnerable group, he said.
Remote classes started Sept. 9 after a one-day delay because of fire-related phone and Internet service loss.
