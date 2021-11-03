INCHELIUM – A 15-year-old Inchelium boy died and his girlfriend was injured Oct. 23 when their four-wheeler collided with another vehicle.
Drake James Pakootas, who was five weeks short of his 16th birthday, died in the accident. His girlfriend was injured and was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane.
The FBI is investigating.
According to a gofundme.com page set up by family friend Stephanie Tyre, the two were hunting when they were hit by another vehicle, allegedly driven by a woman under the influence.
The other driver was later located.
According to the fundraising page, Pakootas loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and close friends.
“Drake was a one-of-a-kind teenager,” wrote Tyre. “He was loving, trustworthy, worked hard for anyone. Drake’s smile lit up an entire room. If you met him, you know what I’m talking about. His attitude was contagious.”
As of Oct. 31, the fundraiser had raised $6,791 toward a $50,000 goal. They money is designated for his funeral and memorial expenses, lawyer fees, helping his girlfriend’s family and to help his mother, Amanda, with lost pay because she has had to take time off work.
Meghan King, whose son was a friend of Pakootas, said he was a good kid.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to his parents. I am so sorry for your loss,” she wrote.
“My condolences to you and your family,” wrote Sandi Clarke. “I remember the last conversation I had with Drake. He had such a good heart and loved his mom and family so much. Heartbreaking.”
Services for Pakootas are Nov. 2-3 at the Inchelium Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.