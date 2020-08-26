INCHELIUM – Classes will start Sept. 1 in the Inchelium School District with in-person instruction planned.
The school board approved the reopening plan Aug. 18 using guidance from the state and Tri-County Health District.
Buses will run, with students waiting for the bus encouraged to wear masks and keep physical distances. Students will be screened before boarding, with anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or answering yes on the daily questionnaire being sent home with a note. Seats will be assigned and hand sanitizing is required.
Those dropped off at the school instead of riding a bus will be screened before entering the main building.
Staff will be signed in daily at one of three locations and be screened. Masks are required.
Physical distancing will be required in classrooms and the cafeteria. Hand sanitizing is required inside the building at various times.
Students are required to wear a cloth mask, which will be provided if the student doesn’t bring his or her own. Students with a documented medical reason for not wearing a mask, a face shield may be worn.
Meals will be available.
Instruction is planned Monday through Thursday, with distance learning on Friday.
The Boys & and Girls Club will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Inchelium Community Center. Internet access is available.
