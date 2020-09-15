INCHELIUM – Three fires burning near Inchelium have charred a combined 18,940 acres and damaged at least 13 structures.
The Inchelium Complex, made up of the Fry Fire, 482 acres; Inchelium Highway Fire, 7,147 acres, and Kewa Fields Fire, 11,311 acres, began Sept. 7.
Causes of the fires remain under investigation, said Northwest Incident Management Team No. 7.
As of Monday, crews placed suppression emphasis on structures, and natural and cultural resources. Containment was at 40 percent.
Aviation resources were unable to fly Saturday because of poor visibility under an air inversion. The inversion lifted, but also increased fire behavior.
On the northwest flank of the Inchelium Highway Fire, crews built fire line around the perimeter, including new spot fires. At the Kewa Fields Fire, firefighters completed a line around the flank overlooking Stray Dog Canyon. As a result the evacuation notice around the canyon was reduced to Level 2
The Fry Fire is in mop-up and patrol status, with fire lines holding. Level 2 evacuation remains in place for residents living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road, including North and South Twin.
For the Inchelium Highway Fire, crews are advancing and reinforcing containment lines on the northwest flank. Securing lines around structures remained a priority.
A Level 2 notice is in effect for residents near Hall Creek and Seyler Valley roads.
On the Kewa Fields Fire, hand crews are mopping up and improving containment around the flank overlooking Stray Dog Canyon. Level 3 evacuation status remains in effect for Stray Dog Canyon south to the Kewa Fields Fire area.
A Level 2 notice remains in effect for the southwest flank near Wilmont Creek Road and extending two miles north of Stray Dog Canyon and in the canyon.
Seyler Valley Road is closed north of Bridge Creek Road and Hall Creek Road is closed.
