OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office handled about 1,000 more incidents in 2020 than in the previous year, with COVID-19 overshadowing much of what deputies did.
“Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office had a year unlike any other, as did much of our community,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The department handled 8,938 incidents last year, up from 7,967 in 2019.
Along with COVID-19 came “learning how to provide our services and meet with colleagues in new ways,” said Hawley. “We had many challenges in 2020; COVID-19, impacts of business restrictions, demonstrations for various issues and many, many virtual meetings.”
Overall, the community handled the challenges “in a peaceful manner while having their message heard,” he said. “The sheriff’s office and partner law enforcement agencies were able to work with many groups to ensure people’s rights were protected.
“I am very proud of our deputies and partner first responders ability to adapt to the changes and continue to provide exceptional service to Okanogan County. I look forward to continuing to work with our residents while we all keep it a safe and welcoming community.”
Year-end statistics showed many types of calls stayed about the same as in previous years, while other categories showed increases.
Similarly, some violent crime categories saw upticks from the previous year, but others were down.
Homicides dropped from 41 in 2019 to 13 in 2020, and rapes also declined, with 29 in 2019 and four last year. Assaults were up, from 358 in 2019 to 374 in 2020, but down from 2016, 2017 and 2018, when there were 485, 418 and 379, respectively.
Road rage and robbery reports declined, from 11 in 2019 to four last year for road rage and from 14 two years ago to 11 last year for robbery.
Stabbings went from 10 in 2019 to three last year, while thefts stayed about level at 289 last year compared to 285 the year before.
Domestic disputes rose from 524 in 2019 to 724 last year.
Burglaries dropped slightly, from 228 to 226, and continued an overall downward trend from 361 in 2016.
Criminal mischief reports rose from zero in 2019 to six in 2020, while disorderly conduct dropped from 107 in 2019 to 84 last year.
Animal abuse cases dropped from 115 in 2019 to 87 last year, arsons declined from six to four, child abuse reports dropped from 21 to 17, drownings went from 10 to one, driving under the influence reports dropped from 95 to 70 and intoxication complaints dropped from 83 to 51.
Missing person reports declined from 60 in 2019 to 48 last year, and runaway juvenile reports dropped from 85 to 35.
Among categories showing increases (with 2019 numbers in parentheses) were boat accidents, 13 (2); hit-and-run accidents, 80 (50); agency assists, 1,170 (765); vicious animals, 130 (103), breathing problems, 8 (4); citizen assists, 255 (175); citizen disputes, 111 (73); civil calls, 810 (686); code violations, 34 (1); custodial interference, 48 (39); driving while suspended, 241 (136); requests for extra patrols, 119 (65); sex offender failure to register, 17 (1); miscellaneous fires, 34 (23); structure fires, 59 (23); wildland fires, 99 (47); fraud, 187 (139); illegal burning, 134 (104); juvenile problems, 123 (87); loitering, 17 (7); malicious mischief, 189 (139); medical, 66 (51); pursuits, 87 (44); recovered vehicles, 76 (40); search and rescue, 29 (9); sex offender registrations, 10 (0); attempted suicides, 29 (18); suspicious activity, 1,047 (867); vehicle thefts, 7 (1); threats, 210 (172); traffic offenses, 32 (16); trespassing, 526 (384); vehicle prowls, 139 (97), and welfare checks, 440 (329).
For incidents dispatched, 2020 was on par with the previous four years. In 2020 the county dispatched assistance for 30,332 incidents, compared to 31,020 the previous year, 31,604 in 2018, 29,677 in 2017 and 30,312 in 2016.
The center dispatches for the sheriff’s office, and several other police departments, fire departments and emergency medical services.
The center handled 58,751 incoming calls in 2020 and 23,572 outbound. Of the 82,323 total calls, 23,423 were 911 voice calls, 49 were text-to-911 and 58,851 were administrative.
Text-to-911 capability was added in 2020.
In 2019, incoming 911 calls totaled 21,064, while total calls were 83,188. Of those that were not 911 calls, 40,496 were incoming, 20,257 were outgoing and 1,171 were internal.
In 2018, the dispatch center fielded 86,474 phone calls. Among those were 21,881 calls to 911 and 64,593 administrative calls. Incoming calls in 2018 totaled 64,027, with 42,146 of them being administrative. Outgoing calls numbered 17,903, all of them administrative, while there were 4,544 internal calls.
The highest number of citation/infraction tickets written, 157, came in June 2020, while March – when the statewide COVID-19 stay home order was issued – saw the lowest at 39. In other years from 2016-2019, January and February usually saw the lowest numbers of tickets written, while highs came in May, June, August and October, depending on the year.
June 2020, as stay-at-home restrictions were eased, also saw a five-year peak for the number of tickets written in a single month. The previous high was 103 in June 2016.
The citation/infraction category includes criminal non-traffic offenses, such as fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and resisting arrest; criminal traffic offenses, including driving under the influence; non-traffic infractions, such as illegal studded tires and negligent operation of a vessel, and traffic infractions, such as expired vehicle license, cellphone use and not using a seatbelt.
In the jail area, even with booking restrictions aimed at keeping the inmate count down because of COVID-19, there were 1,315 bookings at the county jail in 2020. That was down from 2019 and 2018, with 1,514 and 1,616 bookings, respectively, but up from 2017, when there were 1,250 bookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.