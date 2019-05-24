NESPELEM - Incumbents for Colville Business Council positions all survived the May 11 primary election.
The top two vote-getters in each position will move on to the June 22 general electon.
Primary election results, with incumbent listed first, include:
Inchelium position No. 1 - Joel Boyd, 220; Johanna Mason, 42; Kimsqualhine Joe Baulne, 26; Larry K Allen, 144.
Inchelium position No. 2 - Elizabeth L. (Susie) Allen, 186; Jonathan R. Simpson, 89; Roger L Finley, 158.
Keller position No. 1 - Jack W. Ferguson, 116; Edward J.E. Cohen, 60; Kenneth P. Bray II, 21; Robert W. Tonasket, 18.
Nespelem position No. 1 - Rodney Cawston, 324; Angelena Campobasso, 96; Charlene Bearcub, 157; Jody A. George, 58; Jonnie L. Bray, 78.
Nespelem position No. 2 - Andy C. Jorsph Jr., 172; Deidre Ellsworth, 49; Harvey Moses Jr., 73; Jarred Michael Erickson, 219; Justin R. Boyd, 96; Lois Trevino, 51; Sheilah Cleveland, 44; William J. Marchand, 20.
Omak position No. 1 - Norma J. “Cate” Sanchez, 344; Michael E. Marchand, 131; Michael Fry, 33; Shirley K. Charley, 71.
Omak position No. 2 - Karen Condon, 222; Edwin L. Marchand, 123; Ernie A. Williams, 107; Preston Boyd, 40; Russell W. Boyd, 92.
