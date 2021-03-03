OKANOGAN – An independent prosecutor has been appointed in the case of a Brewster man accused of vehicular homicide.
Jonathan L. Meyer, Lewis County prosecuting attorney, was appointed Jan 25 to prosecute Kai Micheal Marcellay Okanogan County Superior Court. On Feb. 17, Meyer appointed Lawrence Haskell of the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office, or his designee, as special deputy independent prosecutor.
A readiness hearing is set for March 29 and a trial date for March 30, with an outside date of April 22.
Marcellay was charged Oct. 25, 2019, with vehicular homicide in the death of Peggy A. Griffin, 59, Monse, and vehicular assault for injuries suffered by Marcellay’s passenger, Brian W. Dougherty, Okanogan. He has entered a not guilty plea, according to court records.
A report by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremiah Matthews accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Matthews wrote that he was called about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22, 2019, to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 97 at the intersection with Highway 17 north of Brewster. When he arrived 20 minutes later, Marcellay was being transported by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.
Ernest Rampley, a patrol commercial vehicle officer on the scene, told the trooper that Marcellay was northbound and passing in a no-passing zone when his vehicle hit a southbound vehicle driven by Griffin, the report said. Two truck drivers witnessed the collision; one of them allegedly said two men exited Marcellay’s vehicle.
Meanwhile, Okanogan County dispatched advised that Marcellay allegedly was trying to leave the hospital. Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Oules and Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz responded.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley also responded and allegedly told the trooper that a preliminary breath test on Marcellay registered at o.175. The defendant also allegedly smelled of alcohol.
Patrol Sgt. Lex Lindquist also advised Matthews that Marcellay’s passenger had a broken wrist and a seatbelt bruise, the report said.
A search warrant was issued for Marcellay’s blood. The hospital performed the draw and the blood was sent to the patrol’s toxicologist for analysis, according to the report.
Both charges against Marcellay are considered “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.
