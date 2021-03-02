NESPELEM – Indian Health Service’s Colville service unit is moving to Phase 3 for COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning its registered patients age 18 and older can receive the shots.
Such patients may schedule a vaccination at the Nespelem IHS clinic, 509-634-2989, or Omak IHS clinic, 509-422-5683.
Lake Roosevelt Community Health Centers, which operates clinics in Inchelium and Keller, also is scheduling registered patients on a weekly basis for the shots.
Appointments can be made at 509-722-7006, Inchelium, and 509-634-7300, Keller.
