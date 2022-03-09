OLYMPIA — Abbott Nutrition has expanded its Feb. 17 recall of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas following more reported illnesses and two infant deaths across the country.
No cases have been reported in Washington so far.
Recalled powdered infant formulas include Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 for cans and 27032K800 for cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Other brand products recalled have the first two digits of the code as 22 through 37, containers containing K8, SH or Z2 and the use-by date is April 1, 2022, or later.
Product lot codes are on the bottom of the packaging. Any product meeting the previous criteria for recall should not be fed to infants or babies, said the health department.
In state, about 18,000 families who receive formula through the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program may be involved in the recall. A similar number of families not involved with WIC may also be affected, said the department.
The first symptoms of a Cronobacter, the bacteria responsible for the recall, usually is a fever along with poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy. Some infants may also have seizures.
The department recommends contacting a health provider immediately if a baby experiences the symptoms or consumed any recalled formula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.