OKANOGAN – An inferno that sent up billowing, black smoke destroyed a building at Randy’s Auto Parts and Towing, 2135 Elmway, on Friday, Aug. 28.
Firefighters from Okanogan, Omak, Malott and Fire District No. 7 (Riverside) responded, as did LifeLine Ambulance.
Two injuries were reported –Randy’s employee received singed hair and was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, as a precaution and an Okanogan firefighter received a burn to his leg from radiant heat, said Kevin Bowling, interim Okanogan fire chief.
The blaze in a vehicle dismantling building inside the wrecking yard fence was reported at 1:35 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames, Bowling said.
A stack of wrecked cars north of the building was threatened, but saved from catching fire by the volunteer fire crews. Three vehicles and tools in the building were destroyed.
The blaze sent flames and boiling clouds of black smoke into the air. Bystanders marveled at the fire’s intense heat, and smoke could be seen from several miles away.
Okanogan and Omak firefighters were on the scene for three and a half hours.
Cause of the blaze is under investigation. Bowling said Monday that he didn’t yet have a damage estimate or know whether the building was insured.
