Man taken to Harborview with facial injuries
OMAK – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an assault June 24 in which an Omak man received facial injuries.
On June 24, deputies Jesse Tapia and Jodie Barcus contacted Valentino Johnson, 53, Omak, in the parking lot of Valley Lanes, 740 Riverside Drive. They observed he had severe facial injuries and apparently had been assaulted, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
They also observed he was having trouble communicating because of his injuries and alleged high level of intoxication. Barcus observed Johnson’s left eye was severely swollen, with blood covering his face and clothing, Hawley said.
LifeLine Ambulance was called.
During the investigation, Barcus learned Johnson had not accepted medical care when he was initially contacted at Walmart, 902 Engh Road, plus she knew from previous contacts that Johnson is homeless.
She arranged for protective custody for him since he was unable to care for himself and allegedly had made comments about injuring himself.
Johnson was transported to Mid Valley Hospital, Omak, and later taken to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, because of the severity of his head injuries.
Barcus continued her investigation and obtained security camera footage from Walmart, where Johnson had been contacted around 5:30 p.m. June 24. Johnson was observed by an employee at the “smokers shack” on the northwest side of the store, vomiting into a trash can.
The employee left the area to locate store security and the video shows a vehicle with two men arrive. One of them could be seen going into the shack but exiting prior to store security returning at 5:28 p.m., Hawley said. When the employee and security returned, Johnson had multiple injuries.
Barcus identified Jay Sellars, 45, Omak, as the man who allegedly entered the shack when Johnson was assaulted. The suspect could be seen in the video standing near Johnson and then Johnson is seen on the ground when the suspect left the shack, Hawley said.
Sellars and the other man were observed entering the store later.
Tapia located Sellars about 8 p.m. June 25 on Highway 97 near the Tribal Trails convenience store. Sellars was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and booked into Okanogan County Jail. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Hawley said anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office, 509-422-7200.
