OKANOGAN – Math teacher Shawn Ingraham and para-educator Penny Tverberg are being honored by the Okanoan School District.
The two were named certified and classified employees of the year, respectively, and will be honored later this spring during the North Central Educational Service District’s excellence banquet.
Ingraham, who teaches at Okanogan High School, has been with the district 12 years.
He is “an excellent teacher who is well respected by staff, students and parents,” said the district. He arrives early and leaves late, always ensuring students get what they need to learn and be successful. Shawn is always kind and positive.”
He also helps in a variety of situations, from chaperoning dances to participating in staff performances for the students. Outside of school, he is active in the community.
Tverberg, who works at Virginia Grainger Elementary, has worked for the district for 12 years.
“In her 12 years, Penny has never failed to put students first,” said the district. “She has a level of dedication to the Okanogan School District, and the Bulldog family, that is unparalleled. Penny volunteers for every event, often is the head of organization and never asks for recognition in return.”
She is a caring co-worker and friend, the district noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.