WATERVILLE – An injured climber was rescued from Pine Canyon the night of Feb. 27.
Jon Davis, 38, East Wenatchee, suffered a leg injury and was rescued by the Chelan County high angle rescue team, then taken to Central Washington Hospital by the Waterville Ambulance, said Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler I. Caille.
RiverCom dispatch was notified at 9:17 p.m. Thursday by a passing motorist of flames on a hillside near milepost 142 of Highway 2 in the canyon.
Douglas County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and determined the reported fire was actually an injured climber.
Because of his injury, Davis was not able to climb down the steep hillside, Caille said.
Firefighters and a Douglas County deputy climbed to Davis’ location; the rescue team was called to assist.
