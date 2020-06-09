PATEROS – A 17-year-old boy was rescued from Billy Goat Mountain May 28 after injuring his ankle while hiking.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 6:30 p.m. that the boy, who was not identified, hurt his ankle and was unable to walk the five to six miles back to Alta Lake. He was with two other hikers; they were reported to be dressed for weather conditions and had a supply of water, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Sgt. Justin Weigel responded to assist with rescue effort coordination. Okanogan County Search and Rescue Coordinator Rick Balam and Weigel assembled volunteers and coordinated with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to have a U.S. Navy helicopter respond, Hawley said.
The hikers were located by the Navy search crew about 9:08 p.m. and flown to the Brewster Airport. The injured hiker was taken by the Brewster Ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment.
Weigel picked up the other two hikers.
“We are very thankful to have our dedicated group of (search and rescue) volunteers who are willing to respond to help out with rescue efforts no matter when or where they may be needed,” Hawley said.
