MAZAMA – A California man was airlifted off the Pacific Crest Trail on July 10 after he fell and hurt his ankle.
Officials were alerted about 1 p.m. when the hiker and his wife activated an SOS beacon they were carrying, said Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Laura Wright.
The wife was messaged through the beacon to start walking out for help until a Navy search and rescue helicopter from Whidbey Island could be sent to pick up the man, said Wright. The helicopter took the man, who had fallen northwest of Cutthroat Pass, to the Omak Municipal Airport, where he was picked up by LifeLine Ambulance and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
The woman hiked to the Cutthroat trailhead and was picked up by Deputy David Leeman and taken to the hospital.
Names of the couple were not provided.
Wright said the mission was completed by 7:33 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.