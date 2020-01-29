OMAK – A local woman injured in a New Year’s Eve vehicle crash near Conconully is recovering at home after being treated at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Michelle Garcia, 46, was injured when the pickup truck in which she was riding skidded on ice and tumbled off Mineral Hill Road west of Conconully. Her husband, driver Cole Garcia, 45, died in the crash.
Michelle Garcia was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak and later to the Wenatchee hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition.
She is at home and “is starting to get around,” said her daughter and caregiver, Chela Martinez, Omak.
Garcia suffered brain trauma and abdominal injuries, plus some fractures, her daughter said.
She’s still processing what happened, but “she’s handling it all,” Martinez said.
An account has been set up at North Cascades Bank, the Cole Garcia Donation Fund, to help the family, along with a gofundme.com account listed as The Garcia Family.
There are several similarly named accounts – the one for Michelle Garcia’s family is based in Ukiah, Calif. As of Jan. 27, the account had raised $14,430 from 125 donors toward a $20,000 goal.
The Garcias own Omak Grocery Outlet, 918 Engh Road. He was an assistant coach of the Omak High School football team.
The Garcias apparently had been at a New Year’s Eve event and were heading back toward Conconully when their pickup truck slid off the road and tumbled about 300 yards down a steep hillside, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez. Both were ejected.
A person who had been at the same event and who was following them in a different vehicle saw the truck leave the road and stopped to help, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“The roadway was very icy and although the vehicles were going slow, it was challenging to keep control of the vehicle, according to a witness in a nearby vehicle,” said Hawley.
“The vehicle went off the roadway in a curve and overturned multiple times down the embankment about 300 yards from the roadway,” he said. “Both of the Garcias were ejected from the vehicle and located over 100 yards down the embankment from the roadway. All the airbags were deployed, and the seatbelts were not buckled.”
Hawley said there was no indication of alcohol or drugs being a factor.
Rodriguez said the person who stopped performed first aid on Cole Garcia until help arrived.
“Weather conditions and the terrain made rescue efforts very time-consuming and dangerous,” said Hawley.
Fire District No. 9 Chief Tim Tugaw said an ambulance and fire trucks from District No. 9, Conconully town department and Omak responded to Mineral Hill Road – above the accident scene – while others responded below the scene to West Fork Road, which winds along Conconully Reservoir.
Rescuers hiked out to West Fork Road with Michelle Garcia and she was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital by LifeLine Ambulance.
The sheriff’s office also responded.
Weather conditions prevented LifeFlight’s helicopter from being able to launch to Conconully, Hawley said.
Cole Garcia’s body was removed by crews on Mineral Hill Road.
